UK sanctions Ugandan Speaker, others

Ugandan Speaker Anita Annet Among and two other former ministers who worked under President Yoweri Museveni are not in the good books of the UK government whose Deputy Foreign Secretary, Andrew Mitchell, has announced sanctions on them.

The others are Mary Goretti Kitutu, who was the Minister for Karamoja Affairs between 2021 and 2024 and Agnes Nandutu, who was the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs between 2021 and 2024.

Among was one of the most powerful and influential women in Uganda even before she became Speaker of the country’s parliament.

UK says it is imposing sanctions on the politicians following corruption charges for stealing from the poorest communities in Uganda.

The UK is applying the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime on individuals involved in corruption in Uganda for the first time.

The latest sanctions are part of what the UK says is its continued effort to crack down on serious corruption around the world.

The three individuals who face corruption charges at Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Court, will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

According to the charges Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu stole thousands of iron sheets used for roofing and infrastructure from a Ugandan government-funded project aimed at housing some of the most vulnerable communities in the region, providing them to prominent politicians and their families instead.

It is claimed that Among who has been Speaker since 2022 benefited from the proceeds.

Over 60% of people in Karamoja live in poverty and many suffer from the devastating impacts of drought and insecurity.

Deputy Foreign Secretary Mitchell, said the trio ”taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society”.

He said the Ugandan courts were on a right cause to rein in corruption by cracking down on politicians who seek to line their own pockets at the expense of people they are supposed to help out of poverty.

“Today the UK is sending a clear message to those who think benefiting at the expense of others is acceptable. Corruption has consequences and you will be held responsible” he said.

The UK’s Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime, has targeted individuals involved in serious corruption cases across the world, including offenders in Bulgaria, Lebanon, Moldova, Russia, South Africa, South Sudan, and Venezuela.

Since its introduction in April 2021, the UK has introduced sanctions on 42 individuals and entities under this regime globally to combat corruption across the world.

Under the punitive measures an asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person and which are held in the UK. It will also prevent funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person or entity.

A travel ban means that the designated person is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971, and must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom (any leave given to a person who is an excluded person is invalid).

