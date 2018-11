MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu has said that President Mnangangwa won the July 30 poll in an apparent dig of his erstwhile colleagues in the MDC Alliance.

He said those who think that Mnangagwa will relinquish power are daydreaming. There has been bad blood between the two MDCs since their acrimonious split earlier this year after founding president Morgan Tsvangirai died from cancer of the colon. Writing on microblogging site Twitter yesterday, Gutu said