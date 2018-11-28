Commission of Inquiry concludes public hearings

HARARE – The Commission of Inquiry into the August 1, 2018 Post Election Violence concluded its process of gathering oral evidence through public hearings this Tuesday.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Commission Mr John Masuku said testimonies, most of which were broadcast live on State media and social media platforms, were heard from different individuals and organisations in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare.

Mr Masuku said the Commission was also handed over written evidence as well as audio and video materials including some which were provided by international broadcasters following an appeal made through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

He said the Commission is now collating and analysing all information gathered and has already started compiling its final report and recommendations to be presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Masuku said the Commission, headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, is working day and night “in order to present its report way ahead of its 90 day deadline”.

The 7-member commission was sworn in at State House by President Mnangagwa on the 19th September 2018 and was given 3 months to come up with a report on the violence that occurred in the Harare CBD on the first of August resulting in the death of 6 civilians.

The other members are: UK based Queen’s Counsel Rodney Dixon, former Commonwealth Secretary General and Nigerian national Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Tanzania Defence Forces Chief General Davis Mwamunyange, UZ Dean of Political Science Professor Charity Manyeruke, UZ Constitutional Law lecturer and NCA leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku, and former President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Mrs Vimbai Nyemba. – zbc