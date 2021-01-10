Former Deputy Finance Minister David Chapfika Dies

Former Deputy Finance Minister David Chapfika has died. Details of how the former treasury chief deputy died are still sketchy but speculation on social media is saying Chapfika might have succumbed to COVID-19.

Chapfika’s death was communicated by former energy minister Fortune Chasi who said:

Sad to learn of David Chapfika’s passing on. Fambai mushe mukoma.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced. We will update this article if new details emerge. In 2013, Chapika became the MP for Mutoko South Constituency and during his tenure as an MP, he was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio on Finance and Economic Development.