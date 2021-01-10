Mwonzora Has Started On Very Sound Note – Gutu

Former MDC T bigwig Obert Gutu has praised new MDC President Douglas Mwonzora for calling for a progressive approach to politics is starting his term in office on a very sound office, Daily News reports.

Gutu was speaking to the Daily News when he said:

His call for the adoption of a progressive brand of politics, underpinned by robust but respectful and fruitful engagement with the government of the day, should actually be applauded by all patriotic Zimbabweans.

Where has the politics of hostile engagement taken us this far? Absolutely nowhere. Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF and seek to positively influence and impact on national development.

Mwonzora should not wait to take his seat at Polad (Political Actors Dialogue) … from there, he can then seek to hold the ruling party to account and even put on the table his proposals for a GNU of sorts.

Mwonzora is his own man. Those who accuse him of being a Zanu PF proxy are people who have always played a negative brand of politics.

These are people who believe that insulting … Mnangagwa and calling him a dictator will somehow get them to State House.

A few hours after the chaotic extraordinary congress that ushered Mwonzora into office last year, Gutu scoffed at the elections and said he was happy he was not part of the charade.

More: Daily News