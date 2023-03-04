Charamba refuses to comment on Al Jazeera gold scandal snippets

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba has refused to comment on the Al Jazeera gold scandal documentary, saying he doesn’t respond to snippets.

“What do you want from The NewsHawks, I don’t want to talk to you. What do you want to ask? Get lost!,” he said.

“Get lost, I don’t want to engage you on something which is not yours and secondly which has not yet played. You want me to speculate on a documentary which has not yet played?

“I don’t know about it because snippets are decontextualised. You think a snippet is a programme. I don’t respond to snippets.”

Al Jazeera put on hold the premiere of the much-awaited corruption documentary, which exposes high-level graft in government circles due to “technical issues”.

Titled Unveiling Zimbabwe’s Dark Secrets: Al Jazeera exposes looting, plunder and money laundering, the two-year investigation on corruption and money laundering in Zimbabwe involving senior government officials and their cronies was supposed to premier yesterday.

According to a statement put by the Al Jazeera investigation unit, undercover reporters infiltrated rival gangs that control Africa’s gold.

Through thousands of confidential documents and exclusive interviews with whistle-blowers from within the criminal underworld, investigators obtained the blueprints of billion-dollar money laundering operations that service the political elite.

The team was led by a fictitious Stanley, a Chinese gangster with links to the triads. His undercover reporters befriended members of rival gold mafia gangs.

Source – NewsHawks

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...