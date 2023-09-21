Chamisa urged to form a Church and quit politics

The leader of Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD), Linda Masarira said that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa should desist from giving Zimbabweans false hope.

Masarira said Chamisa has the potential to become “a very good pastor” and that politics is not his true calling.

The controversial opposition activist was responding to posts on the social media site X by Chamisa laced with Bible verses and the hashtag #GodIsInIt.

In one of the posts, Chamisa said God “will surely visit Zimbabwe” and “will show Himself mighty and strong.” He wrote: