Chamisa says he won’t accept political persecution of his loyalists

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader in Zimbabwe Nelson Chamisa says he won’t accept the political persecution of his party members.

He has denounced the torture and abduction of two of the party’s task force members in Harare.

The pair’s lawyers have also been arrested, however the legal representatives have since been released on bail.

The political environment is tense in Zimbabwe following the recent election where President Emmerson Mnangagwa bagged a second term.

Chamisa has rejected the results.

“We are going to take this matter up with the relevant authorities the police to make sure investigation is done, we are going to raise this issue internationally, this is unacceptable after the freedom of choice, you don’t expect torture. People just vote it was a sham election a disputed election and flawed election.”

