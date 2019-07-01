Bring it on — Matutu dares Mangudya, Rushwaya

THE Zanu PF youth league has vowed to further expose Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya and the Zimbabwe Miners Federation boss Henrietta Rushwaya’s alleged corrupt deals, and expose more people in its “name and shame” exercise.

The youths on Monday disclosed a list of people, mainly party bigwigs, who include secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and some Cabinet ministers in a move that has ruffled furthers in the ruling party.

Mangudya and Rushwaya immediately demanded retractions from the youths, with the central bank boss demanding ZWL$1 million in defamation compensation.

The move attracted a lot of attention in the party’s politburo on Wednesday, which resolved that the youths, although doing good to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s anti-corruption drive, had failed to follow the right procedure.

The politburo decided Mnangagwa would establish an independent commission of inquiry into the allegations, a move that was viewed by many as victory for the youths, largely believed to

have the backing of some politburo members.

But addressing the media during the youth league’s third national executive meeting on Thursday evening, youth leader Pupurai Togarepi said they were ready for Mangudya and Rushwaya,

and others who might want to sue them for being named in the corruption list.

“Those who are pretending to be clean by intimidating us through summons, we will expose more,” he said.

“They should know that we are prepared for the summons. Those who want to sue us should know that we did this for the people of Zimbabwe, and we have all the people of Zimbabwe behind

us.”

Togarepi said the youths had more names and were just waiting for the right time to expose all corrupt officials in the party and government.

“We want to wait for the other names that we are going to list, so definitely, we are going for everyone who is involved in corruption,” he said.

Sources told NewsDay Weekender that during the meeting, Togarepi and his deputy Lewis Matutu apprised the youth leadership of the politburo proceedings and deliberated on the state of the economy, among others

In a futile exercise, Matutu also reportedly tried to push for Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s ouster from the youth league, including that he be fired from his provincial

position.

Wadyajena is Zanu PF Midlands provincial secretary for administration.

But the move was resisted by youths loyal to the flamboyant MP, who clashed with Matutu when he claimed that the youths naming party members for corruption were themselves also corrupt and bitter that they had been denied money from some of the people they were smearing.

No comment could be obtained from Wadyajena on the matter.

The youths welcomed the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar and the banning of the decade-long multi-currency regime.

They also pledged to go around the country informing people of the benefits set to accrue from the move. – News Day