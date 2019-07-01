Mnangagwa’s govt ‘warns perpetrators of violence’

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has issued out a stern warning to anyone who organises, incites or invites members of the public to engage in any form of disturbance saying perpetrators of the vice will face the consequences.

In a statement, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema said he has noted with concern that there are some individuals and groups who are sending messages on social media encouraging members of the public to embark on a stay away this Monday (today).

He assured Zimbabweans that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will deploy adequate officers to maintain law and order throughout the country and account for all individuals and groups who intend to engage in any form of violence, threats and intimidation.

The minister noted that some of the messages are agitating for violence during the stay away or demonstrations.

Mathema urges all progressive citizens of Zimbabwe to ignore the calls for the stay away or demonstrations and continue with their various economic and social activities.

He encouraged all workers to report for work, schools and colleges to open as usual and all business entities to operate as usual to allow the members of the public to access their services.

Minister Mathema said the Constitution of Zimbabwe allows for members of the public to petition anyone on their grievances but this should be done in a peaceful manner which does not interfere with the rights of others.

He also reminded the people of Zimbabwe that anybody or any organisation is free to approach President Emmerson Mnangagwa on any issue before he or engages in any legal demonstration.