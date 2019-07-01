Latest update on today’s Shutdown Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean from all walks of life snubbed the #ShutdownZimbabwe call by Tajamuka/Sesijikile which was set to commence on Monday till Friday.

Reports coming from Harare indicate it is business as usual with all shops and transport operators conducting their day to day services.

However, there is presence of security forces patrolling the CBD.

All schools across Bulawayo and other provinces are open.

Promise Mkwananzi has blamed intimidation of citizens as the reason for the failure of the demonstration.

“You can’t intimidate the people forever. You have to fix the problems the people are highlighting. Stop wasting money buying arms and fuel to disperse people. Fix the economy. Fix the politics, “he said.

Entrepreneur Kuda Musasiwa says the Tajamuka leaders should read the mood of the people.

“I hope my brother and other #Tajamuka comrades learn 2 things after another flop stay away

1) this isn’t 2016

2) unilateral actions without others doesn’t work

3) people want a definitive outcome not just another public holiday

4) people are terrified after Feb.”

ZCTU,ARTUZ and other workers unions distanced themselves from the planned stayaway.