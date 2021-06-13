RwandAir suspends flights to Uganda over Covid-19 surge

Rwanda’s flag carrier, RwandAir has announced the suspension of its flights to Entebbe in Uganda’s capital city of Kampala effective June 10, according to the airline statement Saturday. The announcement reads that it is “due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda.”

Uganda, the country on the northern side of Rwanda declared severe measures to maintain the spread of Covid-19 including a total lockdown effective June 10. This follows a new and severe wave of pandemic in the country. “Rwandair apologises for the inconvenience caused,” read the communique.

The company gave its clients options including; to re-book at a later date and fly when flights resume at no additional cost or request a refund. Earlier this week, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni re-imposed a strict lockdown that included the closure of schools and the suspension of inter-district travel to help beat back a surge in Covid-19 cases in the East African country. The new measures include the closure of all educational institutions, some bans on travel, the shutdown of weekly open markets, and the suspension of church services.