Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunite in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reunited amid reports they’ve rekindled their romance. The 48-year-old actor and Jennifer, 51, are rumoured to have reignited their romance over recent weeks, and the celebrity duo have now reunited, after Ben recently spent time bonding with the actress’ mother.

A source told People: “In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago. “She is thrilled that they are back together now.” Ben and Guadalupe spent time together in Las Vegas, and Jennifer is said to be thrilled that they’re getting along so well.

The insider added: “Jennifer is very close with her mom. It’s very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom. “Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel.” UndefinedMeanwhile, Chrishell Stause has offered to help Jennifer to find a new home.

The “Selling Sunset” star recently urged the ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker to get in touch with her so she can find out what she’s looking for in an abode following reports that Jennifer is planning to relocate to Los Angeles from Miami, where she’s been living for several years. Commenting on a story from E! News about Jennifer’s planned move, Chrishell wrote on Instagram: “Jenny, call me if you need a realtor.”

Prior to that, it was claimed that the ‘In the Morning’ singer has been “packing up her Miami rental” and is looking for a “fresh start” in Los Angeles after her engagement to Alex Rodriguez came to an end. A source said: “She will be between LA and the Hamptons this summer, but LA will be her base. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.