Malema goes after Cyril Ramaphosa, captured NPA

EFF leader Julius Malema has given the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) an ultimatum to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for his role in the Marikana massacre within three months or his party will take the prosecuting authority to the high court, News24 reported.

Speaking during the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union’s (AMCU) commemoration of the Marikana massacre, Malema said it was unsettling that, despite his party opening criminal cases in 2015 against Ramaphosa, former police minister Nathi Mthethwa and South African Police Service (SAPS) bosses in Marikana, among others, none of the political actors had been prosecuted or, at the very least, questioned for their hand in the massacre.

Monday marks nine years since 44 people, including 34 miners and 10 police officers and security guards, died in the North West mining town.

At the very least, Malema added, the political leaders involved ought to be investigated for conspiracy to commit murder.

“We are here to, once more, send out heartfelt condolences to miners that were killed by the ANC government… till today, justice has not been served. We opened a case at the Marikana police station and mentioned Ramaphosa, Mthethwa and other politicians by name, but no action has since been taken.

“We call on the NPA to prosecute Ramaphosa and, if they are not going to do so, we want them to issue a non-prosecuting letter, so that the EFF can proceed with a private prosecution,” said Malema, adding:

If they [the NPA] don’t do that [prosecute or issue a non-prosecuting letter] in the next three months, we are taking them to the high court.

Ramaphosa was a non-executive director at Lonmin when the massacre happened and is alleged to have sent an email on the eve of the Marikana shooting, wherein he allegedly told Lonmin management and government officials that events around the strike “are plainly dastardly criminal acts and must be characterised as such”.