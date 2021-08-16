New Zambian President reaches out to Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said Zambia’s President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema and outgoing president, Edgar Lungu have both reached out to Harare “in the spirit of good neighbourliness”.

Posting on Twitter using the @Jamwanda2 handle, Charamba expressed confidence that the incoming Hichilema administration will continue working with Zimbabwe on the Batoka Hydroelectric project. Said Charamba:

REALPOLITICS: As happens in the work-a-day world of politics, both the winning and losing candidate in Zambia’s recent plebiscite have reached out to Zimbabwe in the spirit of good neighbourliness and shared mutual interest.

Apart from geographical contiguity and shared histories and cultures, Zambia is a key market for the Zimbabwean Economy while Zimbabwe is a key gateway for Zambian exports to South Africa and to the wider world through sea gateways.

Both countries are jointly working on the Batoka Hydroelectric project which is set to be a game-changer in the region.

Since the independence of Zimbabwe in 1980, towards which Independence Zambia played a key role, the ruling ZANU-PF party has seen power changing hands between four Presidents in Zambia. These are late President Chiluba, Mwanawasa and Sata, and President Lungu.

The change from former President Lungu to President-Elect Hichilema is the fifth such.

Charamba is on record dismissing Hichilema, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and former South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane as sellouts.

Hichilema was declared winner of Zambia’s hotly contested presidential election, defeating incumbent Lungu.

With 155 of 156 constituencies reporting, official results on Monday showed Hichilema had secured 2,810,757 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201.