Malema breaks silence on Jacob Zuma’s ANC stance

JOHANNESBURG – The South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has broken his silence on former president Jacob Zuma’s stance of campaigning for Umkhonto weSizwe, the newly registered party, instead of the ANC.

“President Zuma has got a right to vote for any party he wishes to vote for, and we can’t interfere with his rights,” he said.

Malema said that they would be happy if Zuma had announced that his vote would be in favour of his party. “So he decides to vote to go vote for non-existing things, and that is not going to help us displace the ANC,” he said.

MALEMA: President Zuma has got a right to vote for any Party he wishes to vote for, and we can’t interfere with his right.#EFFPresser — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 5, 2024



This comes after Zuma announced last month in Soweto that he will vote for MK in the upcoming elections.

According to Zuma, this would work wonders in trying to save the ANC from losing power.

Malema addressed a media briefing at Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday.

This is the party preparing to launch its manifesto next month in the province.

Malema clarified that the EFF had nothing to do with MK, who joined it, or how they were campaigning for the nearing national elections.

Malema, however, remarked that Zuma was in denial about the ANC’s loss of control and power. He emphasised that no one could save the ANC from its decline.

“President Zuma in denial that the ANC is dead… He will cause himself a heart attack because those people (ANC) are not in a position to be rescued by anyone including former President Nelson Mandela. He would not rescue it with his Madiba magic,” he said.

MALEMA: President Zuma is in denial, and…of course veterans of the ANC are like that, they are in denial that the ANC is Dead.#EFFPresser — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 5, 2024



Malema said Zuma was just trying by all means to save it but “nothing will come of it.”

Malema has sent a stern warning to his party members to not participate in any activities that the MK has planned ahead of the elections.

“Try that with the EFF, and let’s see what will happen,” he warned.

“We don’t expect anyone from the EFF to take part in the activities of MK. Our constitution is very clear that no one will campaign for or support other political parties,” he added. He said they had yet to see the leadership of the MK.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet announced the date for the general elections.

