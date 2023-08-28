A shadow SADC Secretariate Department defends under-fire Nervous Mumba

A Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariate Department has strongly condemned what it describes as “crude and misleading” allegations of attacks on the beleaguered Head of its Observation Mission for the Zimbabwean elections, Nevers Mumba.

The organization’s Secretariat issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process in Zimbabwe.

The SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) is currently in Zimbabwe to closely monitor the electoral proceedings in accordance with Article 3 of the Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

In a statement released to the media SADC emphasized that the preliminary report on the elections was compiled based on observations made by the mission’s observers who were deployed throughout all provinces of Zimbabwe. The report also took into account consultations with various stakeholders in the electoral process.

This preliminary report serves as a summary of initial findings that were collectively adopted after consultations with Member States constituting the SADC Organ Troika. Additionally, it was supported by advice from the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC), a body of judges representing Member States, and received assistance from the SADC Secretariat.

SADC has been steadfast in emphasizing that the SEOM Preliminary Statement reflects the collective position of SADC Observers, Troika Members, SEAC, and the SADC Secretariat. It does not represent the subjective opinion of any single individual, thereby reaffirming the organization’s commitment to impartiality and transparency in assessing the electoral process.

In light of recent developments and the potential for disputes regarding the outcome of the Harmonized Elections, SADC issued a further call for the people of Zimbabwe to maintain calm and peace. The organization encouraged the use of legal channels and the established judicial system to address any electoral disputes or grievances, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law throughout this critical process.

