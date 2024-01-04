Outrage as SuperSport announces AFCON 2023 blackout

HARARE – Zimbabweans hoping to enjoy the TotalEnergies 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) via SuperSport are in for a disappointment after the sports channel announced Wednesday it has not secured broadcasting rights to beam the popular tournament.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament,” the sports broadcaster said through its parent company Digital Satellite Television (DStv).

The broadcaster however said the matches will be available via partner broadcast stations on Free-to-Air (FTA) channels.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOlv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions.”

The 34th edition of the international men’s football championship of Africa kicks off in Ivory Coast 13 January with a clash between the hosts and Guinea-Bissau.

The final is set to be played on 11 February 2024, marking the end of the football extravaganza.

A total of 24 teams qualified to play in the tournament.

AFCON remains popular among Zimbabwean football lovers even though the country’s national team is not participating in this edition due to a ban imposed by CAF during the period of the qualifying campaign.

LIST OF FIXTURES:

– Ivory Coast vs. Guinea-Bissau (Sun, 14 Jan, 16:00)

– Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea (Sun, 14 Jan, 19:00)

– Egypt vs. Mozambique (Sun, 14 Jan, 22:00)

– Ghana vs. Cape Verde (Mon, 15 Jan, 16:00)

– Senegal vs. Gambia (Mon, 15 Jan, 19:00)

– Cameroon vs. Guinea (Mon, 15 Jan, 22:00)

– Algeria vs. Angola (Tue, 16 Jan, 16:00)

– Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania (Tue, 16 Jan, 19:00)

– Tunisia vs. Namibia (Tue, 16 Jan, 22:00)

– Mali vs. South Africa (Wed, 17 Jan, 19:00)

– Morocco vs. Tanzania (Wed, 17 Jan, 22:00)

– DR Congo vs. Zambia (Group stage · Matchday 2 of 3, 18 Jan, 16:00)

– Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau (18 Jan, 19:00)

– Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria (18 Jan, 22:00)

– Egypt vs. Ghana (19 Jan, 16:00)

– Cape Verde vs. Mozambique (19 Jan, 19:00)

– Senegal vs. Cameroon (19 Jan, 22:00)

– Guinea vs. Gambia (20 Jan, 16:00)

– Algeria vs. Burkina Faso (20 Jan, 19:00)

– Mauritania vs. Angola (20 Jan, 22:00)

– Tunisia vs. Mali (21 Jan, 16:00)

– Morocco vs. DR Congo (21 Jan, 19:00)

– Zambia vs. Tanzania (21 Jan, 22:00)

– South Africa vs. Namibia (21 Jan, 22:00)

– Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria (Group stage · Matchday 3 of 3, 22 Jan, 19:00)

– Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (22 Jan, 19:00)

– Mozambique vs. Ghana (22 Jan, 22:00)

– Cape Verde vs. Egypt (22 Jan, 22:00)

– Gambia vs. Cameroon (23 Jan, 19:00)

– Guinea vs. Senegal (23 Jan, 19:00)

– Mauritania vs. Algeria (23 Jan, 22:00)

– Angola vs. Burkina Faso (23 Jan, 22:00)

– Namibia vs. Mali (24 Jan, 19:00)

– South Africa vs. Tunisia (24 Jan, 19:00)

– Zambia vs. Morocco (24 Jan, 22:00)

– Tanzania vs. DR Congo (24 Jan, 22:00).

