Coventry Defends SRC Decision To Suspend ZIFA Board

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Minister Kirsty Coventry has defended the decision by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to dissolve the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board in 2021 despite the move inviting sanctions from the Federation of International Football (FIFA).

The SRC suspended the elected Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board in November 2021, for alleged abuse of public fans and the sexual harassment of female referees among other allegations.

Since ZIFA is an affiliate of FIFA, the world football governing body suspended ZIFA citing government interference in the administration of the sport in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, 11 July, Coventry said the suspension of the ZIFA board was necessary to clean Zimbabwean football. She said:

We had to make hard decisions to make sure we were making the correct decisions for all stakeholders.

The way in which our football was running was heavily dependent on what the administrators wanted and only for their benefit and we had to make that hard decision (to intervene) and say enough is enough.

I remember walking into [President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s] office and I sat down and shared all that was happening (at ZIFA).

I also made it clear to him of the consequences that we faced as a country (for intervening).

I didn’t know what his reaction would be because we know that soccer has a very special part to play across African politics around the continent.

I want to personally thank him for not hesitating as he said “clean it up, it’s time”.

That was extremely brave and it gave me the support that I also gave to the SRC (Sport and Recreation Commission) knowing that it was unwavering and knowing it was time to turn a corner and get back to being one of the best soccer nations in the world.

FIFA lifted the suspension on Zimbabwe on Monday, 10 July following several meetings with the SRC which resulted in the establishment of a four-member “normalisation committee” that has been tasked with running the affairs of ZIFA until June 2024 when a new board is to be elected into office.

