Zimbabwean names still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism

In African cultures, the names given to children are important because they are often laden with meanings.

As a team of professors of literature, linguistics and onomastics (the scientific study of names and naming practices), we have shown in our research that the names parents give their children at birth can help us make sense of many things, including a family’s heritage and events in history.

Our most recent research paper analyses naming practices in Zimbabwe. It shows Zimbabweans in the former British colony still often choose English names like Robert or Oliver over traditional ones like Vulindlela or Ntombenhle.

Names make it possible to understand the effects of colonialism and, in more recent years, the importance placed on restoring tradition. Embracing traditional practices matters as a way of keeping culture alive so people can benefit from its knowledge.

Relics of colonialism

English-language names are abundant in Zimbabwe. This could be one of the effects of the introduction of colonial languages and the displacement of their indigenous counterparts. It demonstrates the difficulty of erasing the mentalities acquired in the colonial era.