chief divorces wife, marries Form 4 pupil

CHIPINGE – Chief Mahenye (34), heading one of the largest chieftainships in Chipinge has disrupted the academic career of a girl whom he has married while she was writing her O Level Exams.

Chipinge Times cannot disclose the name of the girl who attended Mahenye school for ethical reasons but Chief Mahenye whose real name is Thomas Jojo confirmed the story.

The marriage took place last Saturday.

The girl’s studies were being sponsored by FACT, a child rights organisation because of school fees constraints. She was supposed to be sitting for six subjects and had by the time she got married written five.

The girl has since left home in Mahenye where she was staying with her grandmother and is now living at the Chief’s homestead in the same village.

Chief Mahenye said that he married the girl because his wife had left him after disagreements with her over a mistress that he has a child with in Checheche.

Some villagers who spoke to Chipinge Times accused the chief of infidelity. They said that his wife left him because he wouldn’t sleep at home for many days.

“I married the local girl after my wife deserted me after she saw pictures of a woman, I have a child with in Checheche. It had been four months after my wife left and I had no option but to remarry,” said Chief Mahenye.

Social welfare, an organisation that protects child rights said child marriages are worrisome and should not be condoned.

Chipinge FACT official who preferred anonymity said, “it is disheartening when things like that happen, however they have other options that such pupils are given like part time continuation with education or community apprenticeship.” https://masvingomirror.com