Zanu PF Mwenezi DCC vice chair dies

The Zanu PF District Co-ordinating Committee vice-chair for Mwenezi, Luckson Chikomo has died.
He died at a hospital in Chiredzi early this morning.
His son Admire confirmed the death to Two Nations.
He had diabetes. https://masvingomirror.com
