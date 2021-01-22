News Ticker

Zanu PF Mwenezi DCC vice chair dies

January 22, 2021 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Zanu PF District Co-ordinating Committee vice-chair for Mwenezi, Luckson Chikomo

The Zanu PF District Co-ordinating Committee vice-chair for Mwenezi, Luckson Chikomo has died.
He died at a hospital in Chiredzi early this morning.

His son Admire confirmed the death to Two Nations.

He had diabetes. https://masvingomirror.com



