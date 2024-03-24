Zanu PF completes its by-election primaries

Spread the love

ZANU PF primary elections that were held in Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies yesterday progressed smoothly, with scores of supporters turning out to elect candidates who will represent the party in the April 27 by-elections.

Lynnette Mahlaba and Kelvin Mutimbanyoka battled it out in Harare East, while CGeorge Mashavave, Jaison Pasadi, Chris Chuchu and Biddle Gwasira contested in Mt Pleasant.

The two constituencies fell vacant after former legislators Ms Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Mr Rusty Markham (Harare East) resigned from Parliament.

Briefing the media in Mt Pleasant constituency, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Chris Mutsvangwa said the elections went on well.

“They (voters) have been here since morning, patiently going through the processes, and there are many of them who have been coming through the processes of making sure that there is a fair and open election,” he said.

“And once there is a winner, you can see by the cordial atmosphere, the friendly atmosphere among the voters, they will all bend around who is the winner, to make sure that the ZANU PF candidate wins come by-elections.

“So, we want to thank the party for running the elections, especially our Political Commissar (Mike Bimha),” Mutsvangwa said. – Sunday Mail

