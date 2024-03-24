Zimbabwe looks to new Disco Manhizhe steel mine to spur industrial ecosystem

Spread the love

IMMINENT production at the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) plant in Manhize will spur Zimbabwe’s industrialisation and mark a significant milestone in the country’s ambitious development agenda, whose target is to create a modern and prosperous state by 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

In an interview following his tour of the Disco plant on Friday, the President emphasised the key role of such projects in laying the foundation for the country’s industrialisation and modernisation.

“For any country to become a modern economy, it will require industrialisation through enterprises like this one, where we are going to have our own steel from our country,” he said.

“So far, when we do industrialisation, we have to import these things, but now we are going to produce them here in the country, and I am so pleased. And who is doing it? The younger generation is doing it, but of course, they need guidance from us.”

The Second Republic, he said, will always stand behind the younger generation and guide them when needed.

“Yes, in case they have an ego, they must recognise that wisdom lies with the elder people, but we allow them to excel in doing what they are doing,” he added.

“I am extremely happy and excited by the development and achievements so far achieved by Dinson company here.

“This will be one of the biggest steel enterprises on the African continent.

“I believe that down the line, this might be the biggest and most modern steel enterprise on our continent, and the resources are there, the technology is there and they are moving very fast to become the big boy.” – Sunday Mail

