Mwonzora says Jonathan Moyo is source of political instability in Zimbabwe

New MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora says the continuing active participation of elements of G40 in the affairs of MDC Alliance is jeopardizing prospects of a united opposition in the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

He particularly singled out Jonathan Moyo whom he said was telling people not to vote for him ahead of congress and is still trying to influence the decision-making within MDC Alliance.

Mwonzora added he was keen to talk to Nelson Chamisa and leaders of other opposition parties. He however wants that relationship to be predicated upon certain values – constitutionalism, rule of law, mutual respect, and non-violence.

Mwonzora says he was bringing a new brand of opposition politics and that members of MDC Alliance had already approached him to rejoin the party.