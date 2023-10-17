‘Hands off CCC’! Chamisa issues warning to internal rivals calling for Congress

THE embattled Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today told the public to leave his party alone.

“HANDS OFF CCC!!!” he posted on his X handle. “After all this investment and hard-work, they just pretend as if they don’t know who is who in CCC or that the citizens movement is not a force for change! #ForEveryone #CapacityPlus #Godisinit,”

It was not clear who the message was directed at as Chamisa is under pressure from his supporters as well as from the government which has warned him against stirring unrest.

While most of his tweets are usually welcomed by praise-singers urging him to keep the pressure on the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front government, this time his followers posed critical questions.

One going by the name Critical Thinker said: “Power is not taken by Bible verses and motivational speeches, act like a leader, think like a leader,as well lead from the front and don’t be a coward, the nations hope is on your shoulders we expect more from you nelson chamisa.”

Chamisa responded: “Every person has their own unique anchor. Mine is the Word of God. I’m unable to move away from the verses. Be blessed!”

@Nyasha_Mu said this was pure fraud. “Its pure fraud . Mr President im sure we have minutes from when the party was formed. These minutes state the timelines of how positions will be appointed / voted and also the timelines.”

Chamisa did not reply to this but Pep said, people were now talking.

“Now we are talking, punch for punch, fist for fist. Counter the narratives and give proper direction; enough with ambiguity; we have been disenfranchised already.

“That office of the Spokesperson needs a relook and employ information mercenaries to work 24/7 on that handle.

“The TL should be yellow, from ideas to methods of protests and petitions. Don’t let them sleep on the job; this is the information age, and you can’t bit the bots if you don’t utilise them.”

Chamisa has been under pressure since Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s interim secretary-general recalled several legislators and councillors.

Although Chamisa and his spokesmen have dismissed Tshabangu saying he is not a member of the party, others have urged Chamisa to talk to him as he has genuine grievances.

Pictures that have been posted on the social media have since revealed that Chamisa knows Tshabangu and that he is a brother of Welshman Ncube, one of the vice-presidents of the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance which preceded CCC.

Chamisa has also rejected a recommendation by the Southern African Development Community Electoral Observation Mission to seek local legal remedies for the current dispute following his rejection of the August presidential election results. – InsiderZim

