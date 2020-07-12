Govt pays Khupe’s MDC-T millions for party disbursement

The government on Friday gave MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe $7 492 500 million which she says she is entitled to under the Political Parties Finance Act.

The development was confirmed by the minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi who said the money was deposited into the MDC-T account controlled by Khupe and her allies. He told the Standard:

Why is there an outrage? I paid what was gazetted and those who were not paid are not entitled to anything. Those who were supposed to be paid were paid; those who were not supposed to be paid were not paid, full stop.

The PPF Act states that the money is meant to block political parties and candidates from seeking foreign funding or donations.

It also states that it is given to each political party whose candidates received at least five per centum of the total number of votes cast in the most recent general election.

MDC Alliance Secretary-General, Chalton Hwende says the move was illegal since Khupe contested under the MDC-T ticket in 2018 but Khupe says her reinstatement, “as the legitimate leader of the MDC Alliance legislators,” meant that she is the one supposed to receive the money.

More: The Standard