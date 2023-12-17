Government cracking under Chamisa pressure

STUNG by ongoing recalls of its Members of Parliament and councillors and still riled by its defeat in the August harmonised elections, the desperate Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Nelson Chamisa is plotting anarchy to destabilise the peace prevailing in the country, The Sunday Mail has gathered.

CCC is in the throes of a devastating internal crisis that has seen the party’s interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu recalling dozens of legislators and councillors due to internal squabbles in the structure-less opposition.

With Mr Tshabangu promising more recalls, CCC members loyal to Mr Chamisa have been left in a quagmire and are now seeking to export their confusion to the nation.

Information gathered by this publication indicates that Mr Chamisa’s CCC faction has been holding meetings in various provinces across the country, urging youths to engage in sporadic demonstrations.

CCC’s mobiliser Mr Amos Chibaya convened a provincial meeting in Belvedere, Harare, telling the party’s supporters that the demonstrations “will attract the international community’s attention”.

He also told them that the demonstrations will seek to precede Mr Chamisa’s so-called diplomatic offensive to capture international attention and besmirch President Mnangagwa’s administration.

In Masvingo, The Sunday Mail also gathered that Mr Simon Ziki, a CCC member, is mobilising youths and plans to visit the province’s 26 constituencies.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Presidential Spokesperson Mr George Charamba warned those planning the demonstrations that the full wrath of the law would catch up with them.

“Clearly, this is premeditated violence by the CCC, hoping to boost their leader’s so-called foreign mission to subvert Zimbabwe. Let him be rest assured that it will abort,” he said.

Mr Promise Mkwananzi, the CCC spokesperson, last night denied they are plotting demostrations.

Last weekend, the country held by-elections to fill nine national assembly and 12 local authority seats that fell vacant following the recalls done in October, with ZANU PF clinching seven of the parliamentary seats.

In November, Mr Tshabangu made an additional 18 recalls of legislators from CCC in the National Assembly and Senate.

By-elections for the 18 vacant seats will be held on February 3, 2024.

