Ex-CIO Minister warns Zanu PF supporters not to flirt with Kasukuwere

ZANU-PF Midlands Provincial Secretary for Security Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube has urged party supporters to up the ante in campaigning for President Emerson Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 harmonized elections now that the primary elections and nomination process has come and gone.

Ncube made the remarks while addressing party supporters during the Mbizo Constituency campaign launch.

He urged party supporters to remain vigilant and fight against the regime change agents who are now regrouping ahead of the elections.

“We are now approaching election time and regime change agents are now regrouping. Let us remain vigilant and win resoundingly as we defend our sovereign state and our revolution from these regime change agents. They are coming in different shapes and sizes, some independent tickets and some in CCC jackets, so let us be vigilant” he said.

He urged party supporters to put Mnangagwa first.

‘Now that the nomination process is over, let us up the game in campaigning and garnering more votes for President Mnangagwa. We do not want councilors or legislators who garner more votes than their superior President Mnangagwa, let us put him first during our campaign,” he said.

He said independent candidates have declared war against the ruling party and should not be tolerated.

“Independent candidates like Savior Kasukuwere declared war against Zanu-PF and we should not tolerate them. Let us give President Mnangagwa another five-year term so that he can complete the projects that he started. Let us also vote for our councilors and MPs so that they can complement each other in the development of the country,” he said.

Ncube said primary elections were now water under the bridge and everyone should fight for the same course.

“Let us bury the hatchet and put our differences aside so that we work towards the same course and aim at achieving a resounding victory for our party and our president. We have injected new blood in the party as you can see youthful candidates across the country, let us support them,” he said.

He urged the supporters to vote for Mbizo Candidate, Vongaiishe Mupereri and his councilors across the constituency.

“Let us give Mupereri a chance to prove what he can do for the people of Mbizo. We have given the CCC a chance and you have seen that they do not do anything rather they are running the city down,” he said.

Mupereri served as MP for the area after winning a by-election in 2016 after the recall of incumbent legislator Settlement Chikwinya of Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chikwinya, who would reclaim the constituency in the 2018 harmonized election, will not contest this time after being walloped by Corban Madzivanyika during the intra-party selection.

During the short period, Mupereri facilitated a number of notable projects including the purchase of two ambulances donated to Kwekwe City Council, converting unused council beerhalls into clinics among other projects.

To date, Mpereri has donated more than 50 computers to more than five schools in Mbizo as well as helped solicit for church stands for local churches.

He is in the process of drilling boreholes in areas that do not have potable water and constructing vendors’ markets as he seeks to improve livelihoods in the area.

He said he was ready to serve.

“The opposition has done nothing since 2018, but we have notable projects that are tangible and for all to see. If you give me another chance, I will continue from where I left off in 2018. I have more projects lined up that are aimed at improving livelihoods,” he said.

