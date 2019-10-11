‘EU Pushing For ZANU PF, MDC Interparty Dialogue’ – Obert Mpofu

The ruling ZANU PF party says the European Union is pushing for face-to-face unconditional dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC president Nelson Chamisa.

ZANU PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, on Thursday told the Daily News that EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, urged dialogue between the country’s major political parties when he visited the party’s headquarters on Tuesday. Said Mpofu:

We had a meeting with the EU ambassador and a representative from the Zimbabwe Institute. The meeting was very cordial, but tense. The meeting was initiated by the EU ambassador. They were engaging us on issues to do with dialogue Europe pushes for ED, Chamisa talks everyone unconditionally [sic].

Chamisa has rejected Mnangagwa’s claim to legitimacy after the Constitutional Court dismissed the former’s application seeking for the nullification of the 2018 presidential election results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Mnangagwa has invited Chamisa to be part of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), a dialogue platform involving all losers in last year’s presidential election, a request the latter has flatly rejected.