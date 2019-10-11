ZANU PF Rejects EU Calls For ED, Chamisa Dialogue

The ruling ZANU PF party has rejected the European Union’s suggestion that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa should hold face-to-face for dialogue.

Obert Mpofu, the ZANU PF secretary for administration, revealed that party officials met EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, on Tuesday where the idea was broached. He said:

They (EU) seem to be of the opinion that negotiations were supposed to be between the MDC and Mnangagwa, but our position is clear … Polad was initiated by our president and was welcomed by everyone. Now the MDC is pushing for bilateral talks. The challenge is that while the MDC is pushing for bilateral talks, they are on the other hand disputing our president’s legitimacy. Their behaviour is a slap in the face of genuine dialogue.

Mpofu insisted that Chamisa should join the other “losers” in the so-called State House Dialogue, the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

He added that besides, ZANU PF has the mandate to rule the country until 2023 when another general election is due.