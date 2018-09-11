Chamisa hand-picks new executive

THE MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has appointed Professor Welshman Ncube as one of his co-vice Presidents together with Morgan Komichi and Elias Mudzuri in a move aimed at strengthening the opposition movement ahead of the make or break congress slated for next year.

The youthful politician has also promoted party spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo to the position of National Chairperson deputized by former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti while Ward 17 Councillor Jacob Mafume landed the Spokesperson post.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters today, Presidential Spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda said the party’s highest decision making body had armed Chamisa with power to restore the originality of the party by opening doors to all the former members.

“The president is working hard to retain the party to its original strength by integrating members of the MDC Alliance into the MDC. The president is doing all this on the basis of the constitution and after meeting with the national executive yesterday. He is guided in doing this by the directions that were made by the national council earlier this year.

“The national council recently instructed the president to give effect to the integration and consolidation resolution. These resolutions were followed by line member’s resolution.

Chamisa also made a number of changes redeploying some senior members in various positions in both council and parliamentary affairs while Jacob Mafume another prodigal member has been redeployed as the party spokesperson.

Dr Sibanda further said the MDC Alliance and MDC T names were employed as the electoral vehicle and therefore the party now returns to its original name with a vision to galvanize the party.

The MDC heads for congress next year for the first time without its founding President the late Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to the cancer of the colon in February this year.

“President Chamisa made his commitment that the party will rebuild, galvanize and prepare to run this country as effective as possible and he has begun this process as you can see what used to be many factions of the MDC is no longer there we now have a unified Movement for Democratic Change,” said Sibanda.

Meanwhile, the new party spokesperson, Mafume said the main focus of the 19th Anniversary event set for this Saturday is to take stock of the journey the opposition party has traveled while also looking into the election outcome particularly on the presidential election outcome the MDC insists was rigged in favor of the incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa. – 263Chat