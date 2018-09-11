Man jailed 90 years for raping daughter

A 37 year old man from Zaka, Farai Chimhamhasi has been sentenced to 90 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 13 year old daughter six times before impregnating her.

Chiredzi regional magistrate, Mrs Judith Zuyu sentenced Chimhamhasi to 15 years on each count to make them 90 and finally suspended 15 years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The court heard that in February this year Chimhamhasi was left in custody of their three children by his wife who was visiting her parents.

On the fateful day, after watching some movies with his children until the younger ones got asleep, the accused grabbed his daughter who is in grade seven, fondled and raped her before threatening to assault her if she revealed the matter to her mother.

On other two counts in March and August, Chimhamhasi was approached by her daughter who is the complainant with her school homework and he is said to have taken her to their bedroom and raped her after finishing the said homework.

On other three counts in April and June, Chimhamhasi is said to have taken advantage of the absence of his wife who had visited their relatives to rape her daughter three times on different occasions.

The matter came to light on 4 September when the complaint divulged the ordeal to her guiding and counseling teacher at school who then later reported the matter to the police.

The complaint was taken to hospital where she was examined and was found pregnant.

Mr Edwin Mbavarira prosecuted the case.