Mnangagwa-Army fallout deepens

The fissures between the beleaguered President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government have deepened with the recent leak of an audio recording where First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa is heard accusing someone thought to be Colonel Samson Murombo Commander of the 1 Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion based at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks of snooping at her and tracking her movements.

In previous we detailed how Mnangagwa who is running scared retired form President guard boss Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Aselem Senyatwe in a bid to remove the military bosses who are deemed to be close to ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Senyatwe is now an Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Tanzania.

In the audio Auxilia, who is a highly trained member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation, is heard telling Murombo that they must respect each other because they are all trained people and she further encourages him to kill Mnangagwa and leave her.

Communication by this reporter to sources in the Military Intelligence Department on Tuesday revealed that an elaborate plan by some Senior members of ZANU PF who have the full backing of the army to constitutionally remove Mnangagwa from the seat of power is currently underway.

The source said the major factor who is emerging as the powerhouse in ZANU PF is Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo who is a darling the British government.

The army will back plans tom remove Mnangagwa because of the continued isolation of military deployees to ZANU PF and government by the current President the source said.

The source added that the road to the December ZANU PF Conference will be a signal of how the elaborate plan will play out.