PHOTO: New Parliament takes shape

The new six storey Parliament building in Mt Hampden outside the capital Harare is taking shape with, China, the funders of the project saying it is ahead of schedule.

According to the Chinese Embassy, the project was meant to take 32 months to complete but the building could take lesser time to complete.

“The new Parliament building project is ahead of schedule as construction was supposed to last for 32 months. 11 months on, the six-storey building has taken shape. #Chinaworkethic,” said the embassy in a statement.