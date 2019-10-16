Zimbabwe main opposition refutes reports of talks with ruling party

HARARE – The MDC has released a statement dismissing a report in a local daily claiming that it sent senior members to meet with Zanu PF at its HQ for talks.

The report also said Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, on Tuesday confirmed to the that MDC top officials have visited the party’s headquarters to push for dialogue.

However, writing on the social media; the MDC Secretary-General, Charlton Hwende said: “The MDC would like to put it on record that it has not been involved in any meeting with Zanu PF either formal, ad-hoc or informal.

“As the party that won the 2018 election, the MDC is committed to resolving the socio-economic problems facing the country in keeping with its promise to the people of Zimbabwe at the 2018 Election.

“The MDC understands that the deepening crisis is a direct consequence of the unresolved 2018 Presidential election wherein popular will was disregarded and the MDC was prevented from executing its mandate as the winning party.

“We therefore, believe that it is fundamental that there be genuine dialogue aimed at resolving this legitimacy question and to attend to political and economic reforms,” he said .

“The MDC believes that the platform for this dialogue must be convened by a neutral arbitrator or institution and that the outcome of the dialogue and its execution be guaranteed by *SADC, AU or the UN*.

“The MDC would like to reassure its members and the nation that we have not digressed from the path to dialogue as explicitly expressed in the RELOAD document.”