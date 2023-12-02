Video: ‘America to betray Israel’ says Prophet Uebert Angel

IN a startling revelation during a live church service on November 5, 2023, Prophet Uebert Angel, the leader of Spirit Embassy The Good News Church, issued a prophetic warning concerning the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

According to the renowned spiritual leader, the United States is predicted to betray Israel in the midst of the ongoing tensions.

During the prophetic utterance, Prophet Angel described a divine encounter in his room, where he claimed to witness a celestial revelation.

“The battle between Hamas and Israel – when I was in my room this morning, the Lord began to show me things you have never seen in your life,” he stated. “It is only those who are mature in things of the spirit or things of politics who will understand me.”

Prophet Angel went on to narrate the vision, stating, “I saw the roof of my room opening, and an Angel moved across and said these few words: ‘Israel’s friend will betray it.'”

The spiritual leader further clarified the identity of the friend, emphasizing that those who comprehend his message would already know the country he was referring to.

“God showed me the map of the friend, so that I give you a hint: the President of that country at times speaks what he doesn’t know and falls regularly,” he added.

The prophetic warning has stirred discussions and debates, with followers and observers contemplating the geopolitical implications of such a prediction.

The ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict has already garnered international attention, and Prophet Angel’s revelation adds a layer of anticipation to the unfolding events.

Watch the video below:

Source – Byo24

