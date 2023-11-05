Police hunt losing Zanu PF parliamentary candidate over vehicle theft

HARARE – A losing Zanu PF candidate in last August’s parliamentary elections is wanted by police for stealing a vehicle.

Tafadzwa Chidawa, of Warren Park in Harare, allegedly stole a vehicle from the ZIMRA car yard at Chirundu border post on September 28, according to a police alert sent to all police stations seen by ZimLive.

The notice signed by Detective Seargent C Mabhidi of CID Chirundu says “all stations be on the lookout” for Chidawa, and advises that “if seen arrest, detain and advise ZRP Chirundu for escort.”

The memo does not disclose the type of vehicle stolen.

Chidawa was a well-beaten loser in the August 2023 elections, polling 3,992 votes to Shakespear Hamauswa’s 19,609 votes for the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Source: ZimLive

