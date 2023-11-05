Suspect in Southerton gun robbery shot dead, 4 others still on the run

HARARE – A suspect in the October 30 gun robbery of a Harare man in the Southerton industrial area, captured on his vehicle’s dashcam, has been shot by police.

Sam ‘Mhukahuru’ Mudzuri, 42, was shot on his lower limbs as he fled from detectives who raided his girlfriend’s house in Unit A, Seke, on Saturday night.

He was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said before his death Mudzuri had named his accomplices in the robbery including Paul ‘Pauros’ Chinake, one of the most wanted men in Zimbabwe who is linked to a string of armed robberies across the country, including the raid on a How Mine convoy in October last year in which 12kg of gold worth US$675,000 was stolen.

The other suspects were named only as Lovejoy aka Shorty; Teddie and Betto.

Fitness trainer Jordan Mark Matthee, 27, was driving on Bryce Road on his way to work just after midday on October 30 when a black Honda Fit with Botswana number plates B576ERS blocked his way.

Three men on foot, one armed with a pistol, another with a knife and a third with an iron bar, confronted him and in panic Matthee drove his Toyota Hilux single cab into the rear bumper of the Honda Fit and the vehicle stopped.

The robbers demanded cash and he handed over a duffel bag containing an iPhone 11, and iPad Mini 6, US$250 in cash and personal items including his driver’s licence and bank cards.

The thugs jumped into the Honda Fit and drove towards Houghton Park on Harare Drive.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were working to locate and arrest the gang.

