Chamisa says ‘Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates’

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) says it has completed the independent selection of candidates (councillor and parliamentary) who will represent the party in the August 23 harmonized elections.

However, a list of candidates’ names announced during a press conference held Sunday revealed up to three preferred nominees in most constituencies with party leader Nelson Chamisa saying the final decision will be known on the nomination day.

The nomination court will sit on June 21 in the High Court to register candidates.

Quizzed by the media on why the final list of successful candidates was not available just two days before nomination court sits, Chamisa responded: “Why should we announce a final list of candidates when Zanu-PF is literally pursuing our candidates one by one. Why should we give you the list now? You want us to advertise targets and victims?

“We are dealing with Zanu-PF, and we know how to deal with it. Even if they come, hoping to get information from journalists, we will not give them that information. The only information that we will give them is that we are ready, and we will win.”

Chamisa said a list will only be given to the electoral body on Wednesday adding party supporters were aware of their nominees.

“The citizens’ movement already has candidates. We have already concluded the process. Candidates are selected at the local level for wards’ representatives, it has already been done. The list we have given you has the final nominees in each constituency.

“The citizens have already decided on which candidates they prefer. Citizens already know who their candidates are and as leaders, we just facilitate the selection processes. Are you the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission: Why do you want the final list?”

He added: “The final list is for various constituencies. You are not the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). We have given you what you were supposed to get. The final list you have it already as per constituency.

“I am not so sure if you want us to announce again. We have had a consensus. Wait for Wednesday. You will see the final list of the candidates. We have given you the report and all the necessary information regarding the journey of candidate selection.

“When we mention names, we are very specific. We have given you names of preferred candidates in each constituency. All that is missing is to say, so and so will be filled at the nomination court. So, if you are given a choice of answers A, B, C, you have to choose the best one.”

Source – NewZimbabwe

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...