Truck from South Africa intercepted smuggling goods

Police in Bulawayo have impounded a 34-tonne truck which had smuggled groceries worth millions of Zimbabwe dollars.

The South African registered truck was intercepted at a roadblock 28 kilometres outside Bulawayo along the Beitbridge highway.

Bulawayo Police Acting Provincial Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the Zimbabwean driver of the South African registered truck produced fake papers which did not tally with the goods in the truck.

“As Bulawayo police we have impounded a 34-tonne truck carrying smuggled goods. The driver of the truck also failed to produce the special permit required for the importation of some of grocery items that he is carrying. We are sending this truck back to ZIMRA for further investigation,” he said.

Some of the smuggled goods that were in the truck include washing powder, tinned beef and camphor lotion, which require a special permit for them to be imported into Zimbabwe. – ZBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

