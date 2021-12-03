This British publication now says Omicron was first discovered in Zimbabwe

We re-publish this BerkshireLive article as follows:

With the new Omicron variant taking hold in the country. countries have been added to the UK’s red list, does Zimbabwe feature on the list?

Seven new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were announced on Thursday (December 2).

The identification of the variant in the UK prompted the government to not only re-introduce countries to the red list but also make day two PCR testing mandatory for anyone arriving in the country.

Zimbabwe is a country in southern Africa, where the variant was first discovered. For this reason, it, along with many other countries in the region, has been added to the UK’s red list.

But if you need to travel from Zimbabwe, what are the rules?

If you have been to Zimbabwe in the last 10 days, you may only enter the UK if you are a British or Irish national or have residence rights in the UK.

If you arrive in the UK from a red-list country, you must quarantine for 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel and take PCR tests on or before day two of arrival as well as on or after day eight of arrival.

These rules apply to those who are fully vaccinated as well.

Breaking the quarantine requirements could result in fines of up to £10,000.

However, if you are entering the UK and then travelling directly to a country outside of the Common Travel Area, you do not need to book a quarantine package or enter a hotel quarantine.

The price for a quarantine hotel room is £2,285, with the prices decreasing for children. The price includes transport to and from the quarantine hotel, accommodation including food and drink throughout your stay and the Covid-19 tests that you have to take.

Currently, all quarantine hotels are located at Heathrow Airport.

