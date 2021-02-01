Top ZRP cop arrested

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has today arrested Officer Commanding Matabeleland North Province Commissioner Erasmus Makodza over corruption related charges that were committed during his time when he was Officer Commanding Mashonaland East Province in 2019.

Makodza who holds the rank of Commissioner has been charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest saying he is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

It is alleged that Makodza imposed his girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza, as a private investor to work jointly with a farm in Marondera belonging to ZRP in several horticultural projects for his personal benefit.

It is alleged that Makodza has a child with Chapfudza.

“The accused person is currently helping us with investigations and will appear in court tomorrow,” said Comm Makamure.