Senior police officer arrested over leaked Law exam paper

A SENIOR police officer has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after he was found in possession of an examination paper that he was scheduled to write for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Superintendent Vigai Maunganidze appeared in court in Harare on Saturday and was remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.

Investigations revealed that Maunganidze was arrested by Zacc officials following a tip off.

Allegations are that Maunganidze was already in possession of the paper which he was scheduled to write, leading to his arrest.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed the arrest last night.

“I can confirm the arrest of a senior police officer, Vengai Maunganidze on Friday, November 11 2022 on allegations of unlawful possession of an exam paper before the examination day and he appeared in court on November 12, 2022.

“Investigations are continuing,” she said.

The incident comes after police last month arrested 109 learners who were accused of sharing a leaked Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One, with the authorities now considering amendment of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Act to introduce stiffer penalties for cheats.

Investigators also arrested an undisclosed number of school and examination officials allegedly involved in leaking the paper.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the authorities were investigating 28 reported cases of examination malpractices linked to the Mathematics Paper. – Herald

