Police detectives wounded in shootout with armed robber

Two police detectives were shot and wounded in Bulawayo on Tuesday while attempting to arrest a man wanted for armed robbery.

The detectives, Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba and Detective Constable Albert Madziva, were responding to a tip-off that the suspect, Simelweyinkosi Dube, was hiding at his girlfriend’s house in Cowdray Park.

When they knocked on the door, Dube’s girlfriend, Siwinile Ndlovu, answered. Dube then emerged from behind her and opened fire, shooting both detectives.

Ndlovu was also injured in the shooting.

The incident follows the arrest of Dube’s accomplices, Alex Cabangani Moyo, Vusumuzi Moyo, and Mlungisi Sibanda.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Alex Cabangani Moyo (37), Vusumuzi Moyo (27) and Mlungisi Sibanda (44) after a shoot out in Bulawayo. This is in connection with a case of armed robbery which occurred as Insindi Ranch, Gwanda on 30th July 2023 where three family members were attacked before US$7 800 cash, jewellery worth US$200, a Bulawayo agricultural show society trophy, 15x9mm live ammunition, FN 9mm pistol loaded with 13 rounds, cadix 0.38 revolver and an empty magazine were stolen,” said national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi said on Monday, detectives from CID homicide arrested Mlungisi Sibanda in Bulawayo city centre, along Jason Moyo Street, between 9th and 10th Avenue, after receiving information which linked him to the robbery case.

Meanwhile, the ZRP Business Against Crime Forum Of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Province chairman Ishmael Jassat, has made an urgent appeal for assistance for the injured police officers.

“The injuries sustained by these officers are grave, and the medical expenses for their surgeries and subsequent treatment are anticipated to be substantial,” Jassat said in a letter to members of the forum.

“It is for this reason that I humbly appeal to you, our compassionate community, to come forward and show your solidarity by providing financial assistance to help cover their medical expenses.”

Jassat also implored the community to assist in the treatment of the detectives.

“By coming together as a united front, we can demonstrate our unwavering support for the brave men and women who risk their lives to ensure our safety,” he said.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...