INVESTIGATIONS into police Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, accused of corruptly abusing his post or concealing from the police the business dealings of his girlfriend on a police farm in Mashonaland East are almost complete and his trial has been set for next month.

The State led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa set July 27 as the trial date for Makodza.

Makodza today appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.