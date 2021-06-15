Musa Taj Abdul gang convicted for spate of armed robberies

NINE notorious armed robbers responsible for a spate of robberies around the country has been convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Musa Taj Abdul, Liberty Mupamhanga, Prince Makodza, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu, Rudolph Kanhanga, Innocent Jairos, Tapiwa Mangoma and Carrington Marasha were convicted after a full trial.

The nine had denied the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

They were arrested in Beitbridge in August last year following a tip-off.

The nine are also facing other armed robbery cases which are still pending at the court.

Mr Oscar Madhume and Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.

Mrs Mateko in convicting the nine said it was clear that they acting in common purpose when they were arrested