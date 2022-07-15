Mutodi turns to law

HARARE – Maverick and controversial ZANU PF Goromonzi West Member of Parliament Dr Energy Mutodi was last week Wednesday sworn in as Legal Practitioner, Conveyancer and Notary Public at the High Court of Zimbabwe. Mutodi is also a holder of a PhD , a Masters in Business Administration and degree in Geography and war studies.
Mutodi was sworn into service by High Court Judge Webester Chinamhora.
Mutodi who graduated with a Laws Degree from the University of Zimbabwe Law School earlier this year said, “It is an interesting experience to enrol with the court and to be presented with an opportunity to serve the country through its judicial service while you also participate in law making as a Member of Parliament.
“The practice will allow me to serve Zimbabwe better in the tasks that I will handle especially when dealing with the contemporary problems the country is facing”, he added.
Political analyst Peter Moyo said,”Mutodi is walking in the footsteps of the legendary Dr Edson Zvobgo who was famous for his education and qualifications in different fields. Education is a priority of the ZANU PF government and it is encouraging to see party members bettering themselves and getting education and skills in various fields.”
Mutodi joins the bandwagon of famous lawyers who are also politicians such as Herbert Chitepo , Edson Zvobgo , Emmerson Mnangagwa, Tendai Biti , Fadzayi Mahere and Nelson Chamisa among many more.
A former Deputy Minister of Information Minister, Mutodi is author of Geography textbooks used in schools in Zimbabwe and was businessman before his election to Parliament in 2018.
He was appointed Deputy Information Minister that year but was sacked two years into the job after clashing with then Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo following public comments in which he criticised Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli over his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Mutodi suggested that Magufuli’s handling of the deadly virus was flawed, attracting criticism from Moyo who approached President Mnangagwa asking for the former musician to be dropped from
Cabinet.
Both SB Moyo and John Pombe Magufuli later died from the virus.
It later emerged that Mutodi had not had a cordial working relationship with his boss at the Ministry Monica Mutsvangwa and this contributed to his dismissal. Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband Chris Mutsvangwa are Mnangagwa’s close allies.