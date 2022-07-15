Mutodi turns to law

HARARE – Maverick and controversial ZANU PF Goromonzi West Member of Parliament Dr Energy Mutodi was last week Wednesday sworn in as Legal Practitioner, Conveyancer and Notary Public at the High Court of Zimbabwe. Mutodi is also a holder of a PhD , a Masters in Business Administration and degree in Geography and war studies.

Mutodi was sworn into service by High Court Judge Webester Chinamhora.

Mutodi who graduated with a Laws Degree from the University of Zimbabwe Law School earlier this year said, “It is an interesting experience to enrol with the court and to be presented with an opportunity to serve the country through its judicial service while you also participate in law making as a Member of Parliament.

“The practice will allow me to serve Zimbabwe better in the tasks that I will handle especially when dealing with the contemporary problems the country is facing”, he added.

Political analyst Peter Moyo said,”Mutodi is walking in the footsteps of the legendary Dr Edson Zvobgo who was famous for his education and qualifications in different fields. Education is a priority of the ZANU PF government and it is encouraging to see party members bettering themselves and getting education and skills in various fields.”