Mnangagwa fears 2023 polls slipping away

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that bickering and personality clashes threatening to tear his ruling Zanu-PF party could cost it in the 2023 elections.

Mnangagwa made the remarks on Wednesday while officially opening the 364th ordinary session of the politburo in the capital.

He faces stiff opposition from youthful Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, who narrowly lost to him in 2018.

His utterances came as reports of deep factionalism within the ruling party abound, with claims that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is angling to succeed him.

“We must all focus on the bigger picture to win elections. There is no room for bickering and personality clashes which may ultimately cost the party votes. I call upon the party and nation at large to remain peaceful and unite against provocation and instigated acts of violence by our usual detractors. The security systems are fully aware of various antics at play and stand ready to appropriately deal with mischief,” he said.

Mnangagwa also said war veterans would play a key role in mobilising votes for the party in next year’s elections.

“As we prepare for the hosting conference of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle and subsequent setting up of the structures of this league, I call upon the party across all the provinces to facilitate the support of the exercise. In the formation of the structures for the war veterans’ league, provinces and districts are directed to strictly adhere to the laid guidelines,” he said.

The Zanu-PF leader pointed out that the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle wing was strategic within the “colossal party, as veterans remain the bedrock upon which our country protracted liberation struggle experiences and revolutionary spirit”.

“In them is a wealth of knowledge that must be tapped to give impetus to the ideological grounding of all party cadres and invigorate our mobilisation initiatives,” Mnangagwa added.

Meanwhile, the politburo observed a minute of silence in honour of the late former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos who died last week.