Joana Mamombe and Chimbiri lose fresh bid for freedom

MDC Alliance officials Joanna Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri who are facing charges of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations, have once again lost their bid for freedom.

In denying the duo bail Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi noted that there are no changed circumstances on their fresh application.

Mr Mangosi added that the two MDC Alliance officials are likely to continue committing the same offences.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are facing allegations of violating Covid-19 regulations after they gathered for a Press briefing at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

The two had approached the Harare Magistrate Court this Tuesday on a fresh bid for freedom on changed circumstances.

The duo will be back in court for trial on the 5th of next month.